Opposition leader Lennox Linton says govt knew Choksi was coming to Dominica

Lennox Linton, the leader of opposition in Dominica, has slammed the government of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit for not being 'forthcoming’ on the issue of Mehul Choksi, raising questions over his presence in the country.

Speaking to WION exclusively from Dominica, Linton said, "The only reason the government is keeping it under wraps and not wanting that people should know about it is because the government is embarrassed by the action it took to facilitate this transaction."

He explained, "The government clearly knew that Choksi was coming to Dominica. And the fact that he arrived without any passport raises several questions."

Choksi, who is involved in the mega PNB scam, was found in Dominica last week after mysteriously disappearing in Antigua. Since then, he has been in the custody of local authorities with a court case due on Wednesday over what is being described by the government as his 'illegal' entry into the country.

Linton highlighted, "We are not saying Mehul Choksi doesn't have to face the music or the courts for what he has done because these are serious charges. We have to be careful as in Dominica, there are issues with economic citizenship and many bandits enter the country in its name. "

In a strong statement, the opposition leader also questioned how operators of a vessel that came on Dominica on May 23, made a false declaration that it came on May 25 and did not mention Choksi.