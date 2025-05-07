India initiated Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7) and struck nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Kashmir. Reports suggest that the precision strikes have neutralised a total of 80 to 90 terrorists. This comes in response to the Pahalgam attack in which 26 Indians were killed by terrorists on April 22.

Visuals of the attack captured by civilians are being shared online.

One of the videos shows a busy road with people on bikes and cars. A huge orange fireball is then seen in the distance as people are heard gasping. Another whooshing and whistling sound is soon heard, supposedly from a missile, which then strikes another target.

People on the bikes are seen turning back, while some of them leave them and quickly walk away.

Another video from inside a car shows a massive explosion. People inside the car can be heard talking about a bomb, just when an explosion occurs in the distance, leaving them shocked.

A video shot from Poonch shows missiles being fired towards the terrorist bases.

Operation Sindoor: No Pakistani military facilities targeted

Operation Sindoor started at 1:44 am, with the Indian Army posting at 1:51 am on X, "Justice is served. Jai Hind!"

A press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), shared just before 2 am, officially announced the launch of Operation Sindoor. “India announces Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan,” the statement read.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in an official statement. "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."