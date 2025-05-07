As the tensions escalated after India launched strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), authorities in several states have ordered the closure of schools in border districts to ensure safety after Operation Sindoor.

The schools in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan have been closed, along with several airports in the region.

Punjab

In Punjab, schools were shut across five border districts, including Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur on Wednesday as a precautionary measure after India launched strikes in Pakistan.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner had issued an order to keep all schools in the district closed for the day. Similarly, in Pathankot, schools will remain shut for the next 72 hours.

Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Fazilka districts also followed the same by closing all educational institutions.

Moreover, flight operations at Amritsar's Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport were suspended until 10 am.

Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the authorities have issued a red alert after Operation Sindoor. The DGP Office posted that all field formations of the UP Police have been directed to coordinate closely with defence units.

“UP Police remains alert, equipped and fully prepared to ensure the safety of every citizen. Jai Hind!” the post said.

Rajasthan

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, airports in Bikaner and Jodhpur were closed after a high alert was issued across all border regions of Rajasthan.

All government and private schools in the border districts of Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer have been closed as a safety measure.

“Schools have been closed and all the preparations for the mock drills have been completed,” an official told Indian news agency PTI.

Jammu and Kashmir

As a precautionary measure, schools have been closed in various regions in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In view of the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed today,” Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said on X.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that considering the present situation, educational institutions, schools, and colleges in Baramulla, Kupwara, and Gurez will remain closed for today.

Moreover, the University of Kashmir also announced to cancel of the exams due to the ongoing escalating situation.

On Wednesday, the Indian Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes, calling them a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them.