In the press briefing on Monday (May 7) on Operation Sindoor, India's foreign secretary, Vikram Misri revealed that India has given inputs about 'The Resistance Front' (TRF) - the terror offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - to the United Nations (UN).

"A group calling itself “The Resistance Front” has claimed responsibility for the attack. This group is a front for the UN-proscribed Pakistani terrorist group, Lashkar-e-Taiba. It is notable that India had given inputs about the TRF in the half-yearly report to the monitoring team of the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee in May and November 2024, bringing out its role as a cover for Pakistan-based terrorist groups," Misri said.

Misri further informed that in December 2023, India had informed the monitoring team about Lashkar and Jaish-e-Mohammad operating through small terror groups such as the TRF. He said that Pakistan exposed itself when it attempted to remove references to TRF from the UNSC press statement.

"Pakistan's pressure to remove references to TRF in the April 25 UN Security Council Press Statement is notable in this regard."

"Investigations into the Pahalgam terror attack have brought out the communication notes of terrorists in and to Pakistan. The claims made by the Resistance Front and their reposting by known social media handles of the Lashkar-e-Taiba speak for themselves. Identification of the attackers based on eyewitness accounts, as well as other information available to law enforcement agencies, has also progressed. Our intelligence has developed an accurate picture of the planners and backers of this team.The features of this attack also tie in with Pakistan's long track record of perpetrating cross-border terror in India, which is well documented, and beyond question," Misri stated in his statement after Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes early Wednesday, calling them a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them.

Politicians across the spectrum have reacted to India's operation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held Union Cabinet meeting and praised the Indian Army. Opposition leaders called for "national unity and solidarity." PM Modi was watching and monitoring when the Indian Armed Forces launched "Operation Sindoor.

Pahalgam terror attack

A terror attack on April 22 in Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 tourists. An offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF) - claimed responsibility for the attack. However, they retracted their statement on April 26, claiming that its social media was compromised.

After the attack, India launched a series of actions against Pakistan. The Indian government put into abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad, and closed the Attari border, its airspace for Pakistani flights and ships, parcels and imports from Pakistan. New Delhi has also blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani cricketers and celebrities.

PM Modi had said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth." World leaders have urged both countries to exercise restraint but have also sided with India in its fight against terror.

