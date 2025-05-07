Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his crucial upcoming tour to Europe after Operation Sindoor under which India struck against nine terror sites in POK and Pakistan on Wednesday (May 7).The Indian PM was scheduled to go on a three-nation visit: Croatia, Norway, and the Netherlands. The visit was being planned for mid-May.

The official reason for the cancellation of their visit has not been disclosed yet but it came after heightened tensions with Pakistan. This suggests that PM Modi's focus is likely to remain on domestic and immediate regional matters following the operation in Pakistan.

PM Modi cancels Russia visit

Previously PM Modi also cancelled his scheduled visit to Russia, the Kremlin has confirmed. The Indian PM was scheduled to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9 when Russia marks the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that India will be represented at a different level.

'India targetted only those who killed innocent'

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the Indian Army after Operation Sindoor on Wednesday (May 7).

"Last night, our Indian armed forces displayed their valour and bravery and scripted a new history. Indian armed forces took action with precision, alertness and sensitiveness. The targets we decided were accurately demolished at the right time with precision," Singh said.

