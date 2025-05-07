Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his crucial upcoming tour to Europe after Operation Sindoor under which India struck against nine terror sites in POK and Pakistan on Wednesday (May 7).The Indian PM was scheduled to go on a three-nation visit: Croatia, Norway, and the Netherlands. The visit was being planned for mid-May.
The official reason for the cancellation of their visit has not been disclosed yet but it came after heightened tensions with Pakistan. This suggests that PM Modi's focus is likely to remain on domestic and immediate regional matters following the operation in Pakistan.
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the Indian Army after Operation Sindoor on Wednesday (May 7).
