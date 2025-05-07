Advertisment
From 1971 Indo-Pak war to 1999 Kargil war: Powerful images of Indian soldiers on the battlefield

India has given a befitting reply to terrorism with Operation Sindoor. As the entire nation celebrates the bravery of the Indian Army, here’s a look at some archival photos from India’s past wars.

Authored by: Pragati Awasthi
Photos of Kargil and 1971 Indian war
1/8

Indo-Pak War of 1971
2/8

Indo-Pak War of 1971

This archival photo is from the Indo-Pak War of 1971, also known as the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

1971 photo
3/8

Iconic photo when Pakistan lost

One of the historic photos from the 1971 Bangladesh War, when Pakistan lost. The picture showed Pakistan's General AAK Niazi signing the surrender document after the end of the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Picture from Kargil war
4/8

Kargil War

The photo taken in June 1999 showed an Indian soldier lifting the turrets of the 155mm Bofors guns as they prepared to fire at enemy positions.

Kargil photos 1
5/8

For the victory

The picture shows Indian soldiers loading a Bofors gun in the Drass village in the Kargil district of the union territory of Ladakh.

Indian soldier
6/8

Brave steps

Indian soldiers march toward a forward position in Kashmir, which was captured by Pakistani terrorists on June 29, 1999, as per AFP.

Kargil War
7/8

Soldier on the field

An Indian soldier aims at a mountaintop from where Pakistani terrorists were firing below in Kargil.

Indian army
8/8

Proud moment!

Indian Army soldiers waving the Indian flag with pride during the Kargil war

