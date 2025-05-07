From 1971 Indo-Pak war to 1999 Kargil war: Powerful images of Indian soldiers on the battlefield

India has given a befitting reply to terrorism with Operation Sindoor. As the entire nation celebrates the bravery of the Indian Army, here’s a look at some archival photos from India’s past wars.
Indo-Pak War of 1971
This archival photo is from the Indo-Pak War of 1971, also known as the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.
Iconic photo when Pakistan lost
One of the historic photos from the 1971 Bangladesh War, when Pakistan lost. The picture showed Pakistan's General AAK Niazi signing the surrender document after the end of the Bangladesh Liberation War.
Kargil War
The photo taken in June 1999 showed an Indian soldier lifting the turrets of the 155mm Bofors guns as they prepared to fire at enemy positions.
For the victory
The picture shows Indian soldiers loading a Bofors gun in the Drass village in the Kargil district of the union territory of Ladakh.
Brave steps
Indian soldiers march toward a forward position in Kashmir, which was captured by Pakistani terrorists on June 29, 1999, as per AFP.
Soldier on the field
An Indian soldier aims at a mountaintop from where Pakistani terrorists were firing below in Kargil.
Proud moment!
Indian Army soldiers waving the Indian flag with pride during the Kargil war