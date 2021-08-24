‘Operation Devi Shakti’: 78 more evacuees from Afghanistan land in India, 800 rescued so far

India on Tuesday formally named one of its “complicated” rescue operation of citizens from war-torn Afghanistan, calling it “Operation Devi Shakti.”

Saluting the efforts of the Indian Air Force and Air India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the announcement on Twitter after 78 people were brought to New Delhi via Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

“Op Devi Shakti continues. 78 evacuees from Kabul arrive via Dushanbe. Salute @IAF_MCC, @AirIndiain and #TeamMEA for their untiring efforts,” Jaishankar tweeted.

India began its rescue mission in coordination with the US, Qatar, Tajikistan and several other friendly countries. On August 16, 40 Indians were airlifted from Kabul, a day after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital city.

So far, India has managed to evacuate over 800 people amid deteriorating security situation at Kabul airport.

Thousands of Afghans have been swarming at Kabul airport for the past one week, in a desperate attempt to flee the country fearing the Taliban's rule.

On August 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security where he directed the officials to ensure the safe evacuation of all Indians from Afghanistan and provide refuge to Afghan Sikhs and Hindus wanting to come to India.

After India evacuated the Indian embassy staff from Kabul on August 17, Jaishankar had described the mission as a “difficult and complicated” exercise.