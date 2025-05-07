India conducted a major nation-wide emergency mock drill – Operation Abhyaas- to enhance the emergency preparedness of civilians on Wednesday (May 7). Last night, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

The mock drills were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. During these exercises, people are likely to hear sirens and experience blackouts alongside the training. As per the MHA’s plan, key steps will include:

Operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens

Training of civilians, students, etc, on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

Provision of crash blackout measures

Provision for early camouflaging of vital plants/installations

Updation of evacuation plan & its rehearsal

Check visuals from mock drills

At Mumbai's Cross Maidan, locals and emergency response officials take part in a mock drill aimed at training citizens on what to do in case of an emergency amid the rising tensions with India's neighbour.

Mock drill being conducted at Mumbai's Cross Maidan

Visuals from Delhi's Khan Market show firefighters undertaking a drill on the busy roads.

Mock drill underway at Khan Market in Delhi

Mock drill underway at NDMC Office in India's Delhi. A blackout will also take place from 8:00 pm to 8:15 pm in the NDMC area tonight.

Mock drill underway at NDMC Office in India's Delhi

Footage of a mock drill from Gujarat's Gandhinagar shows the state's preparedness in case of an emergency.

Comprehensive Civil Defence Mock Drill is being conducted in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

