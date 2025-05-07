Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the Indian Army after Operation Sindoor on Wednesday (May 7).

"Last night, our Indian armed forces displayed their valour and bravery and scripted a new history. Indian armed forces took action with precision, alertness and sensitiveness. The targets we decided were accurately demolished at the right time with precision," Singh said.

"Our armed forces also showed sensitivity in ensuring that the civilian population is not affected at all. In a way, we can say that Indian jawans showed precision, alertness and humanity. On behalf of the entire country, I congratulate the jawans and officers. I also congratulate PM Modi for supporting the armed forces," the defence minister added.

Singh said that India's strike on POK and Pakistan was a tit-for-tat, something that Lord Hanuman did.

"We followed the principle of Lord Hanuman, which he followed while going into Ashok Vatika. Jinh mohi maara, tinh mohi maare. We targetted only those who killed our innocent," Singh said.

#WATCH | #OperationSindoor | Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "We followed the principle of Lord Hanuman that he followed while going into Ashok Vatika. Jinh mohi maara, tinh mohi maare. We targetted only those who killed our innocent." pic.twitter.com/jeDnlsi9aj — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, our armed forces launched OperationSindoor and destroyed training camps for terrorists, giving a befitting reply this time too, just like it did earlier. To give a reply for the attack on its soil, India used its Right to Respond. Our action was done with due deliberations and precision. With the aim of breaking the morale of terrorists, this action was restricted to just their camps and infrastructure. I bow before the valour of our armed forces once again," the Indian defence minioster said.

