25,000 Pakistani soldiers killed, 93,000 taken prisoners: Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 | Indo-Pak war stories in pics - Part 2

Geopolitical and cultural differences between East and West Pakistan caused the Indo-Pak war 1971
The Indo-Pak war 1971 had its roots in the creation of Pakistan itself. When Pakistan was created after the 1947 Partition of the Indian subcontinent, it consisted of two geographically separated wings - West Pakistan and East Pakistan - divided by over 1,000 miles of Indian territory. Though formed on the basis of the Islam religion, East and West Pakistan were culturally different. They spoke two different languages: Urdu in the West and Bengali in the East. East Pakistanis were marginalised by West Pakistanis in both political and economic matters. West Pakistan controlled the central government and ruled from Islamabad. It diverted East Pakistan's resources, particularly jute exports, while those in East Pakistan wallowed in poverty.
Urdu language Imposition, lack of political autonomy triggered the Bangladesh independence movement
The imposition of Urdu as the only state language sparked the Bengali Language Movement. Protests and deaths led to the rise of Bengali nationalism. The Agartala Conspiracy Case (1968) falsely accused the Awawi League leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of conspiring with India, further alienating East Pakistanis. The Awami League won a landslide victory in the 1970 general election, securing 160 of 162 East Pakistan seats. However, West Pakistani leaders, including Gen Yahya Khan, refused to let the Awami League form the government, denying East Pakistan political autonomy.
A genocide and a cyclone that made Bengalis say 'enough is enough'
Cyclone Bhola of November 1970 killed an estimated 500,000 people in East Pakistan, but the relief response from the federal government in West Pakistan was inadequate, causing resentment and further calls for autonomy. On March 25, 1971, the Pakistani military launched 'Operation Searchlight' to suppress Bengali nationalism. Among those killed were intellectuals, students, Hindus, and Awami League supporters. It was a genocide that included mass killings, rapes, and displacement, driving millions of refugees into India. It only strengthened the Bangladeshi resolve to fight for freedom.
Call of civil disobedience and Liberation War
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's call for civil disobedience, Pakistan's Operation Searchlight, arrest of Mujibur Rahman and brutal violence led to a guerilla reistance movement, the Mukti Bahini. On April 17, 1971, Bangladesh declared independence under a provisional government with Mujibur as president in absentia, and Tajuddin Ahmad as prime minister.
India's support for Bangladesh Liberation Movement
Between May and November 1971, India supported the Mukti Bahini fighters with arms, training, and logistical aid, in what was known as Operation Jackpot, even as refugees pouring into India were straining its resources. The situation led the then prime minister Indira Gandhi to prepare for military intervention, leading to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.
Operation Chengiz Khan to the start of Indo-Pak war
Bangladesh Liberation war escalated from skirmishes to full-blown war, ending in Independence for Bangladesh. Clashes between East Pakistan army and Indian forces started as early as November 1971 even as the Mukti Bahini intensified its operations, backed by India. On December 3, 1971, Pakistan launched Operation Chengiz Khan with preemptive air strikes on eight Indian airbases in northern India. India declared war, formally joining the Bangladesh Liberation War. Alongside Mukti Bahini fighters, Indian troops launched a multi-pronged attack into East Pakistan. Rapid territorial gains followed, and the Indian Navy blockaded Pakistani ports, crippling its supplies. Within a week, key towns like Jessore and Sylhet were captured. The Indian Air Force pounded enemies on the eastern theatre, while its Navy destroyed Pakistani naval assets in Operation Trident. The sinking of the Pakistani submarine Ghazi is another key episode in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
The US betrayal and Russian help of India in the seas
The then president of US, Richard Nixon, had friendly relations with Pakistani dictator Yahya Khan. And the US deployed the USS Enterprise, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, to the Bay of Bengal to deter Indian advances on December 11, 1971. This is seen as a dark chapter of India-US relations, leading to years of mistrust. However at the time, the then Soviet Union helped India with its naval presence to neutralise the American threat.
Pakistan's surrender to India and massacre of Bangladeshi leaders
The last few days of the Bangladesh Liberation war was also among its most brutal. Even as Indian forces were cornering it, on December 14, 1971, Pakistani forces and its backers Al-Badr militia went on a massacre of intellectuals in Dhaka. The intention was to eliminate Bangladesh’s future leadership. Pakistan put up a brave front in spite of India's ultimatum to surrender. But that bravado was short-lived. On December 16, 1971, Pakistani Eastern Command, led by Lt Gen. AAK Niazi, surrendered to Indian Eastern Command’s Lt Gen. Jagjit Singh Aurora in Dhaka. Their signing of the The Instrument of Surrender ended of the war and led to the birth of Bangladesh. On January 19, 1972, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was released from Pakistani custody and returned to Dhaka, becoming Bangladesh’s first president.
Military Casualties and Prisoners of War
It is estimated that up to 25,000 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the war, though the numbers are disputed due to politicisation. Indias' casualties - killed, missing, or wounded - is estimated to be over 12,000. Thousands of Mukti Bahini fighters were killed or injured but there is no definitive number. India took around 93,000 Pakistani personnel as prisoners of war, making it the largest military surrender since World War II. Most POWs were eventually repatriated to Pakistan, partly in exchange for the safe return of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.