25,000 Pakistani soldiers killed, 93,000 taken prisoners: Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 | Indo-Pak war stories in pics - Part 2

Signing of instrument of surrender

8 /9

Pakistan's surrender to India and massacre of Bangladeshi leaders

The last few days of the Bangladesh Liberation war was also among its most brutal. Even as Indian forces were cornering it, on December 14, 1971, Pakistani forces and its backers Al-Badr militia went on a massacre of intellectuals in Dhaka. The intention was to eliminate Bangladesh’s future leadership. Pakistan put up a brave front in spite of India's ultimatum to surrender. But that bravado was short-lived. On December 16, 1971, Pakistani Eastern Command, led by Lt Gen. AAK Niazi, surrendered to Indian Eastern Command’s Lt Gen. Jagjit Singh Aurora in Dhaka. Their signing of the The Instrument of Surrender ended of the war and led to the birth of Bangladesh. On January 19, 1972, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was released from Pakistani custody and returned to Dhaka, becoming Bangladesh’s first president.