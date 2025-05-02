Advertisment
25,000 Pakistani soldiers killed, 93,000 taken prisoners: Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 | Indo-Pak war stories in pics - Part 2

Authored by: Vinod Janardhanan
India summarily defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan. Here is the story of the 1971 India-Pakistan War, also known as the Bangladesh Liberation War.

A combination picture of an Indian Army parade and tanks rolling during the Bangladesh Liberation War Photograph: (others)
Geopolitical and cultural differences between East and West Pakistan caused the Indo-Pak war 1971
A Bangladesh Liberation war memorial. The Indo-Pak war lasted less than two weeks.
1/9

Geopolitical and cultural differences between East and West Pakistan caused the Indo-Pak war 1971

The Indo-Pak war 1971 had its roots in the creation of Pakistan itself. When Pakistan was created after the 1947 Partition of the Indian subcontinent, it consisted of two geographically separated wings - West Pakistan and East Pakistan - divided by over 1,000 miles of Indian territory. Though formed on the basis of the Islam religion, East and West Pakistan were culturally different. They spoke two different languages: Urdu in the West and Bengali in the East. East Pakistanis were marginalised by West Pakistanis in both political and economic matters. West Pakistan controlled the central government and ruled from Islamabad. It diverted East Pakistan's resources, particularly jute exports, while those in East Pakistan wallowed in poverty.

Urdu language Imposition, lack of political autonomy triggered the Bangladesh independence movement
A memorial to the Bangladeshi language movement
2/9

Urdu language Imposition, lack of political autonomy triggered the Bangladesh independence movement

The imposition of Urdu as the only state language sparked the Bengali Language Movement. Protests and deaths led to the rise of Bengali nationalism. The Agartala Conspiracy Case (1968) falsely accused the Awawi League leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of conspiring with India, further alienating East Pakistanis. The Awami League won a landslide victory in the 1970 general election, securing 160 of 162 East Pakistan seats. However, West Pakistani leaders, including Gen Yahya Khan, refused to let the Awami League form the government, denying East Pakistan political autonomy.

A genocide and a cyclone that made Bengalis say 'enough is enough'
A combination of propaganda posters during the Bangladesh struggle for independence
3/9

A genocide and a cyclone that made Bengalis say 'enough is enough'

Cyclone Bhola of November 1970 killed an estimated 500,000 people in East Pakistan, but the relief response from the federal government in West Pakistan was inadequate, causing resentment and further calls for autonomy. On March 25, 1971, the Pakistani military launched 'Operation Searchlight' to suppress Bengali nationalism. Among those killed were intellectuals, students, Hindus, and Awami League supporters. It was a genocide that included mass killings, rapes, and displacement, driving millions of refugees into India. It only strengthened the Bangladeshi resolve to fight for freedom.

Call of civil disobedience and Liberation War
A combination photo of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a memorial sculpture to honour the Bangladeshi independence fighters
4/9

Call of civil disobedience and Liberation War

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's call for civil disobedience, Pakistan's Operation Searchlight, arrest of Mujibur Rahman and brutal violence led to a guerilla reistance movement, the Mukti Bahini. On April 17, 1971, Bangladesh declared independence under a provisional government with Mujibur as president in absentia, and Tajuddin Ahmad as prime minister.

India's support for Bangladesh Liberation Movement
A combination of the Bangladesh flag and Indira Gandhi, the prime minister of India during the Bangladesh Liberation War
5/9

India's support for Bangladesh Liberation Movement

Between May and November 1971, India supported the Mukti Bahini fighters with arms, training, and logistical aid, in what was known as Operation Jackpot, even as refugees pouring into India were straining its resources. The situation led the then prime minister Indira Gandhi to prepare for military intervention, leading to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Operation Chengiz Khan to the start of Indo-Pak war
Armaments used in Bangladesh war of Independence on display, combined with an image from the war in 1971
6/9

Operation Chengiz Khan to the start of Indo-Pak war

Bangladesh Liberation war escalated from skirmishes to full-blown war, ending in Independence for Bangladesh. Clashes between East Pakistan army and Indian forces started as early as November 1971 even as the Mukti Bahini intensified its operations, backed by India. On December 3, 1971, Pakistan launched Operation Chengiz Khan with preemptive air strikes on eight Indian airbases in northern India. India declared war, formally joining the Bangladesh Liberation War. Alongside Mukti Bahini fighters, Indian troops launched a multi-pronged attack into East Pakistan. Rapid territorial gains followed, and the Indian Navy blockaded Pakistani ports, crippling its supplies. Within a week, key towns like Jessore and Sylhet were captured. The Indian Air Force pounded enemies on the eastern theatre, while its Navy destroyed Pakistani naval assets in Operation Trident. The sinking of the Pakistani submarine Ghazi is another key episode in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The US betrayal and Russian help of India in the seas
Yahya Khan, the Pakistani ruler, was friendly with US president Richard Nixon, who sent the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Enterprise to the Bay of Bangal at the height of India-Pakistan tensions
7/9

The US betrayal and Russian help of India in the seas

The then president of US, Richard Nixon, had friendly relations with Pakistani dictator Yahya Khan. And the US deployed the USS Enterprise, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, to the Bay of Bengal to deter Indian advances on December 11, 1971. This is seen as a dark chapter of India-US relations, leading to years of mistrust. However at the time, the then Soviet Union helped India with its naval presence to neutralise the American threat.

Pakistan's surrender to India and massacre of Bangladeshi leaders
Signing of instrument of surrender
8/9

Pakistan's surrender to India and massacre of Bangladeshi leaders

The last few days of the Bangladesh Liberation war was also among its most brutal. Even as Indian forces were cornering it, on December 14, 1971, Pakistani forces and its backers Al-Badr militia went on a massacre of intellectuals in Dhaka. The intention was to eliminate Bangladesh’s future leadership. Pakistan put up a brave front in spite of India's ultimatum to surrender. But that bravado was short-lived. On December 16, 1971, Pakistani Eastern Command, led by Lt Gen. AAK Niazi, surrendered to Indian Eastern Command’s Lt Gen. Jagjit Singh Aurora in Dhaka. Their signing of the The Instrument of Surrender ended of the war and led to the birth of Bangladesh. On January 19, 1972, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was released from Pakistani custody and returned to Dhaka, becoming Bangladesh’s first president.

Military Casualties and Prisoners of War
A war memorial in Bangladesh
9/9

Military Casualties and Prisoners of War

It is estimated that up to 25,000 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the war, though the numbers are disputed due to politicisation. Indias' casualties - killed, missing, or wounded - is estimated to be over 12,000. Thousands of Mukti Bahini fighters were killed or injured but there is no definitive number. India took around 93,000 Pakistani personnel as prisoners of war, making it the largest military surrender since World War II. Most POWs were eventually repatriated to Pakistan, partly in exchange for the safe return of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

