5,800 Pakistani soldiers killed despite US help; India entered Punjab: War of 1965 | Indo-Pak war stories in pics - Part 3

An Indian army official near a Sherman tank of Pakistan, supplied by the US, during the Indo-Pak war of 1965

4 /5

UN Resolution for ceasefire, the Tashkent Declaration and cold peace

The 1965 Indo-Pak war ended with the UN Security Council Resolution 211 for ceasefire on September 22, 1965, after diplomatic interventions by the Soviet Union and the US. India and Pakistan signed the Tashkent Declaration, mediated by the Soviet Union, on January 10, 1966. The two sides agreed to withdraw to pre-August 1965 positions, restoring the status quo ante. The US and UK imposed arms embargoes on both India and Pakistan. This eventually led India to move closer to the Soviet Union for military supplies, a cooperation that continues to this day. Pakistan meanwhile improved its ties with China, which had fought a war with India in 1962. The Tashkent Declaration restored the pre-war status quo, with both sides withdrawing to their original positions and returning captured territories. The war ended without resolving the Kashmir issue, though India repelled Pakistan’s infiltration in Kashmir and gained some Pakistani territory.