One injured in IED explosion in India's Shillong, probe launched

One person was injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Shillong, Meghalaya the news agency PTI reported on Sunday (Mar 10) citing the police. The police said that the blast occurred on Saturday night in Shillong's Punjabi lane.

"There was a blast near the syndicate bus stand, Punjabi Lane at around 10.30 pm. The blast was inside a small abandoned tin structure", East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rituraj Ravi told PTI.

SP Ravi said the damage was initially confined only to the tin structure and a few window panes nearby. Preliminary investigation suggests the blast to be caused by an IED, he added.

The police official also said that further investigation was under progress.