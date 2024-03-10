One injured in IED explosion in India's Shillong, probe launched
One person was injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Shillong, Meghalaya the news agency PTI reported on Sunday (Mar 10) citing the police. The police said that the blast occurred on Saturday night in Shillong's Punjabi lane.
"There was a blast near the syndicate bus stand, Punjabi Lane at around 10.30 pm. The blast was inside a small abandoned tin structure", East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rituraj Ravi told PTI.
SP Ravi said the damage was initially confined only to the tin structure and a few window panes nearby. Preliminary investigation suggests the blast to be caused by an IED, he added.
The police official also said that further investigation was under progress.
According to Punjabi Lane resident and secretary of the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) Gurjit Singh, the blast was deafening and it shook the buildings in the area.
No outfit has taken responsibility for the explosion so far.
A report by Assam Tribune said that the injured person was identified as Lakhan Singh. The report said that Singh received first aid at a hospital and was later discharged. HPC Secretary Gurjit Singh also said that he contacted the state home department to request enhanced security measures following the blast.
