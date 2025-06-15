/One flight, two fates: Lone survivor Vishwas Kumar walked away from crash that killed his brother

The Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad was an incident the country would want to forget. The horrific accident claimed the lives of 241 people with only one survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh

The British national of Indian origin may be happy of surviving the crash but deep down he knows the loss suffered by people. In fact he was travelling to the UK with his brother who was also in the same plane, Ramesh's brother sitting in a different row was not fortunate like him as he was among the 241 fatalities.

“We are happy Viswash has been saved, but on the other hand we are just heartbroken about Ajay,” Hiren Kantilal, Ramesh’s cousin, said speaking to Hindustan Times.

Both the brothers were on a vacation to India and were leaving for UK.

Ramesh survived as a portion of the plane where he was seated (11A) fell on the ground and the door broke open.

“Luckily, the portion of the plane where I was seated fell on the ground floor of the hostel premises after the plane crash-landed. When I saw that the door of the plane was broken, I told myself I can try and get out,” said Ramesh.

There were 51 other British nationals on the Air India flight, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals.

Victims identified by DNA test

Meanwhile, 31 victims of the incident have been identified via DNA test. Among the identified bodies, 12 have been handed over to the respective families.

The bodies taken out of the debris are being taken to the Additional Medical Superintendent of the Civil Hospital. Dr Rajnish Patel of the hospital said, "The bodies of 31 DNAs have been matched. 12 bodies have been handed over to their respective family members. We are waiting for others to come and collect the remains of their relatives."

