/One dead after landslide triggered by rain buries two houses in Kerala’s Idukki

An individual lost his life after a landslide buried two houses near Adimali in the Idukki district of Kerala late Friday night, according to officials. The deceased has been identified as Biju, who was a resident of Laksham Veedu in the Idukki district. Kerala police confirmed that another individual was also seriously injured in the landslide.

The deceased's wife, Sandhya, was rescued after over six hours of joint efforts by locals, police, and rescue teams. She was later moved to a private hospital in Kochi for specialised treatment. Officials confirmed that the landslide occurred around 10 p.m. along the national highway near Adimali, sweeping massive amounts of mud and debris over nearby residential areas, according to a report in news agency ANI.

Families shifted to safe locations

In addition, two houses were completely destroyed during the incident, while six others sustained partial damage. In response to a precautionary measure, 22 families were shifted to different locations for safety.

The incident occurred when Biju and Sandhya had returned home to retrieve certificates and other belongings when the landslide hit and buried two houses. Following the tragic incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) began a rescue operation, and it continued through the night.