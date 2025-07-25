/On 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army kick starts a rally from Srinagar to LoC

As the entire country is paying tribute to the bravehearts of the Kargil war, on the 26th anniversary the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, along with Kashmir Road safety foundation and Northstar MotorSports, kickstarted a tribute rally towards the Line of Control from Srinagar.

More than fifty participants from across the country gathered at Srinagar to be a part of the rally named Expedition LOC-Tribute Ride Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025. It was flagged off by the Kargil war veteran Brigadier Deepak Sajjanhar, Group Commander NCC, Srinagar. He took part in Operation Vijay at Dras and was part of two major attacks, and was leading one.

''This is a congregation of serving, retired and civilians and a mix of people who are from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country. It's a fine way of carrying out this rally and going into the interiors of Kashmir, the Keran and Machil sector, to convey a message of solidarity and unity. It's the only way that we can't forget the sacrifices made by the 527 bravehearts and over 1,300 who were wounded. It's a day definitely to remember. It's a great initiative where people from everywhere have come here and been a part of it,'' said Brigadier Deepak Sajjanhar, Group Commander NCC, Srinagar.

Many ex-service men and children of Army personnel were part of the expedition. Some riders are children of those who have laid down their lives on the line of fire. One of them was Ariyan Sharma. ''My dad was in 15 JAKLI and spent his life here protecting the nation. Most of the time, he was posted here only, and that's why I am here at the expeditions. I am here with his close friend Col Bhupi Shahi, and I am looking forward to it. It's like reliving everything that my father experienced. This is a tribute to every person who was part of the Kargil war," said Dr Ariyan Sharma, daughter of fallen soldier.

During the expedition from Srinagar towards Sopore in North Kashmir, these riders will interact with local communities to understand the region's strategic importance during the Kargil war. After that they will move towards Chokibal and Sadhna Pass in the Kupwara district, both these areas were critical during the conflict. After which, they will move towards Pharkian Pass and Keran and Kalaroos. From there, they will go to Machil and explore the forward posts of the Indian Army.

''We used to go to Kargil during the Kargil Diwas, but this time we decided to go in this direction. The Indian army did wonders in the Kargil war, and we also badly bashed up Pakistan recently during Operation Sindoor. The majority of the cars and bikes are being taken by locals, others have come from different parts of the country. I am moving as a civilian, and it's very peaceful here. I want every Indian citizen to come and visit Kashmir, '' said Col Bhupinder Singh Shahi, retired officer.

The expedition begins on July 25 and will conclude on July 27 in Srinagar after visiting most of the forward areas in North Kashmir.