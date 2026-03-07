/Norway hails India as 'ascending major power' amid deepening trade ties

Norway views India as a rising global power and is keen to expand collaboration across multiple sectors, including the economy, following the recent entry into force of a major trade agreement. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, State Secretary at Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the significance of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which includes Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland.

"We see India as an ascending major power in the global community, and for us, it's important to collaborate with India in as many areas as possible, also in the economic space, and we're doing that, and this agreement will be a very important vehicle to drive that collaboration," Mr Kravik said.

The TEPA, signed in March 2024 after 16 years of negotiations, came into effect on 1 October 2025. It aims to boost two-way trade substantially by reducing tariffs, providing greater market access, and encouraging investments, potentially unlocking billions in commitments from EFTA nations. The minister spoke about the West Asia war and the war in Ukraine.

WION: What is your focus here in India? And essentially, how do you see the India-Norway relationship, which has seen a lot of high-level engagements?

Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik: We have a very strong and robust relationship with India, and this was consolidated and advanced now with this free trade agreement, which gives predictability for our enterprise. I'm here to have conversations about that, to find ways for us to collaborate even further on commercial for commercial purposes, but obviously, given the ascendancy of India on the world stage, it's important for us to discuss geopolitical topics. I've been saying that no solution to any global problem can be found without the participation of India. We are discussing UN reform, reforming the WTO, upholding respect for international law, how we can find sustainable solutions to the climate crisis, and the recent attacks by the US and Israel against Iran. So we're essentially here to discuss all kinds of issues with official representation from India, but also with stakeholders and individuals. I was at a university here in India to give a lecture on Norwegian foreign policy. So we're having a broad agenda and very interesting meetings.

WION: What's your assessment of the West Asia war? How do you think that this war is going to impact global stability? What is the perspective of Norway?

Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik: Well, I think you're entirely right. I think the last thing that the Middle East needs now is another war, and this is, of course, a big war between the US and Israel on the one side, and Iran on the other. This war has already escalated. Other countries are now implicated, having been targeted by Iran. Our sympathies, first and foremost, are with the Iranian people. They have been brutalised by a very repressive, authoritarian Iranian regime, and now they're taking heat again in terms of being in the middle of this very brutal military conflict. We have also said very clearly that we want to see international law respected, and we don't think that the attacks by the US and Israel were in line with international law. We flag that as a concern, but obviously, we're equally concerned or more concerned, about the way in which Iran has responded. But the most important thing now is to find a peaceful solution to this conflict so we can avoid upsetting global markets and to come back to a situation of stability in not just a region, but in the international community.

WION: Do you think that this war is somehow upending the international relationship? Because the worry in the global south is whatever Iran is doing, what the Americans did by attacking a head of government, by killing a head of government, is shocking.

Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik: Well, I don't think that that's only a concern for capitals in the Global South. It's also something that we have flagged as a concern, not just in the context of Iran, but also in terms of Venezuela and the apprehension of the Venezuelan President Maduro. This is a clear principle which is protected under international law, that heads of States have immunity, and we think that should be respected. Having said that, there are also other principles that should be respected, such that Iran and the Iranian regime should not brutalise its own population. So you have various principles now being undermined by various governments, and we will continue to speak out against those kinds of violations. Our first and foremost priority now is to help bring about a peaceful resolution to this problem. We are speaking to all parties in order to see if there's anything we can do to facilitate a peaceful outcome.

WION: Talking about the war in Europe, it's been more than four years now. Where do you think the situation is heading? Do you see an off-ramp coming, or do you see the stalemate continuing?

Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik: Well, it's difficult to say. Our starting point is very clear. We have said, and we have condemned to the fullest extent possible the Russian aggression, which is a blatant violation of the UN Charter. We have supported Ukraine with military means, economic support, also political support, obviously, and we will continue to do so. We recognise that the parties need to come to a conclusion. We have said that we will support whatever outcome the Ukrainians are satisfied with. It should be a just and lasting peace. I think there have been constructive conversations between the parties. That's a good thing, but thus far, a resolution has not been found, and we will continue to support Ukraine up until a resolution is identified, and we'll see if that can be identified in the near future or in the medium to long term. But our support for Ukraine is unwavering.