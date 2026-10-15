/'No wilful violation': Centre apologises to SC over non-compliance of its order on Delhi restrictions

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has tendered apology to the Supreme Court in response to a contempt notice. In his affidavit, he has submitted that there was no wilful or deliberate non-compliance with the court's October 9 order on restrictions imposed in Delhi. The affidavit submitted late Wednesday night says that the restrictions were only imposed with the aim of maintaining peace and preventing any disturbance of public order.

The response cited a proposed protest allegedly being held without requisite permission and in the light of the Delhi Police's experience during the July 20 protest over the NEET paper leak.

The Supreme Court had directed the Centre in its October 9 order to lift a complete prohibition on certain services and control them only to the extent that it did not cause inconvenience to the citizens of Delhi, reported ANI.

While responding on the suspension of internet services, Mohan submitted that there was a one-day suspension of cellular internet that “was found to be a proportionate measure, having regard to the magnitude of the situation and the need to prevent any disturbance of public order in the national capital.”

In his four-page affidavit responding to the SC notice on contempt petition, Mohan also said that the restriction was within a four-kilometre radius of Raisina Hill and it applied only to cellular internet services and excluded Wi-Fi and broadband connections.