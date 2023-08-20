No new post construction, patrolling limits dominate latest India-China border talks

India and China held Major General level talks on the border on Friday (August 19) and discussed ensuring that no new posts are constructed in close proximity to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a report in The Indian Express has claimed.

The talks were held at Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) and Chushul and the two sides agreed on identifying specific limits for patrolling as well, the report added. Notably, DBO is located near the Depsang Plains where the Chinese troops continue to impede India's old patrolling points. The issue at Depsang predates the ongoing military standoff between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Chusul lies southward of Pangong Tso where Indian troops took the Chinese side for a spin in 2020 and managed to occupy several, key heights that eventually brought the Chinese side to the negotiating table.

Major General P K Mishra and Major General Hariharan, the respective General Officer Commanding of the Trishul Division and a Rashtriya Rifles force represented India in the meeting.

Citing government sources, the publication said resolving the ever-persistent issues surrounding the Depsang Plains and Demchok remained on top of the meeting agenda. The two sides also aimed to resolve objections to each other's activities on the ground through local commander talks.

Gravitas: Is China planning to set up a surveillance network in Afghanistan?

Talks come after Corps Commander's meeting

The meetings took place against the backdrop of the recent 19th round of Corps Commanders' talks between the two sides. During the meeting, it was decided to continue regular interaction at the battalion levels and chart the roadmap on points agreed on by the two sides in the last military talks.

Since 2020, the relationship between India and China has remained frosty. Though China has attempted to intrude into Indian territories for years, it was the Galwan Valley standoff in 2020 that really deteriorated the relations.

Despite holding 19 rounds of military talks, the two sides have been unable to reach terms of disengagement.

(With inputs from agencies)