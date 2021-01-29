No matter how big the challenge is, India will not stop, says President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind today addressed the members of both Houses of Parliament on Friday, a customary speech delivered ahead of the commencement of the Budget session.

Members of both the Houses seated in three different locations for the first time as part of precautions against COVID-19.

As many as 18 Opposition parties are boycotting the President's address in solidarity with farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

"Joint session of Parliament amid Corona pandemic is essential. It's a new year and a new decade and we're also entering into the 75th year of independence. Today all MPs are present here with message & trust that however tough be the challenge neither we nor India will stop," said President Ram Nath Kovind.

"In this fight against the pandemic, we lost many citizens. Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away in this Corona period. Six MPs left us untimely due to COVID. I pay my tribute to all of them," he added.

"It is a matter of pride that India is running the biggest vaccination program in the world. Both vaccines of this program are made in India. In this crisis India shouldered its responsibility towards mankind & provided lakhs of doses of vaccines to several nations," President said.

The most important items on the agenda in the session are the passage of the Budget and related documents — the Economic Survey for 2021-22 on Friday, The Union Budget on Monday, and the report of the Finance Commission.

