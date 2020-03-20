No Indian diplomat infected with COVID-19, say Indian government sources

The Indian government sources have said that no Indian diplomat, especially in worst impacted countries like China, Iran and Italy, has been infected with the novel coronavirus. Indian diplomats in all the three countries played an important role in the evacuation of stranded Indian citizens.

On Thursday, at a special press conference organised by the Ministry of External Affairs on the crisis, Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Indian missions across the world, and wherever you have the pandemic are working under tremendous local challenges because the ecosystem is not under our control. We have restrictions in terms of medical facilities"

Adding further, he said, "People right in the front are trying best to be able to help, in term of providing accommodation, in term of arranging food in the lockdown situation. So there are challenges. Mission officials who are right at the forefront are operating under complex environment, they have to follow local advisories".

The Indian mission in China helped evacuate 723 Indian citizens and 45 foreign nationals from Wuhan, which was the pilot epicentre of COVID-19. India had led three evacuations from Wuhan in the month of February.

In Iran, the Indian Mission did not only evacuate but also helped in establishing a quarantine facility in Qom city, the centre of the crisis in the West Asian country. More than 250 Indians are infected with the virus in the country, with one death of an Indian reported so far.

Many Indians have been evacuated from Italy, and an Air India flight will be sent to Rome this weekend to bring back more Indians.

As per the numbers released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 196 positive cases have been reported in India so far. Four deaths have been locally recorded, with 22 people being marked as ''cured/discharged''. Additionally, India has so far screened over 14,59,993 people at airports across the country.