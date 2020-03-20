Delhi Metro train services to remain closed on Sunday in wake of PM's 'Janta curfew' call

The Delhi Metro services will be closed on Sunday as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Janata Curfew" initiative to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in India.

Yesterday in a video telecast Prime Minister Narendra Modi propounded the enforcement of 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 (Sunday) from 7 am to 9 pm -- under which nobody, apart from people involved in duties of emergency and national importance, shall come out of their respective houses.

In the wake of ‘Janta Curfew’ to be observed this Sunday i.e, on 22nd March 2020, DMRC has decided to keep its services closed. The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19. #JantaCurfew — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 20, 2020 ×

In his 30-minute-long televised address to the nation, PM Modi pleaded to the countrymen to exercise "restraint" while interacting with others and resolve to fight COVID-19.

The number of coronavirus cases in India is 223 and 23 people have been discharged. India has put over 1,12,000 under community surveillance. 6,700 are begin monitored for close contact.

The number of people who have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic now exceeds 10,000, according to an AFP tally based on official data at 1030 GMT Friday.

In total, 10,080 deaths have been reported, most of them in Europe (4,932) and Asia (3,431). Italy is the worst affected country with 3,405 fatalities, followed by China with 3,248, the initial epicentre of the outbreak, and Iran with 1,433.

(With inputs from agencies)