No fresh incident reported in Jawaharlal Nehru University so far: Delhi Police

No fresh occurrence of violence reported from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and added, there will be a continuation of active police deployment in both inside and outside the varsity`s premises, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

"No fresh incident has been reported from any part of the university. Active deployment of police to continue both inside and outside the university," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner Shalini Singh, the Delhi Police officer who has been assigned to submit a fact-finding report to the Ministry of Home Affairs, visited the JNU campus.

"We have visited all the spots and interacted with students in JNU. Currently, the investigation is in its initial stage. Students have put their confidence in us and given us a few inputs," she said.

More than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured after a masked mob entered the university campus and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and politicians, cutting across political lines, condemned the attack and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.

The Hindu Raksha Dal, a fringe outfit, has claimed responsibility for the violence in JNU.

(With inputs from ANI)