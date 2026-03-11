/No-confidence motion against speaker Om Birla defeated by voice vote in Lok Sabha

The Opposition’s no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was dismissed by voice vote on Wednesday amid protests and sloganeering after Union Home Minister Amit Shah took digs at the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The opposition accused the home minister of using “unparliamentary language” and demanded an apology from Amit Shah. Amid the din in the House, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding over the House, announced that the no-confidence motion against the speaker had been defeated.

Speaking on the no-confidence motion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had targeted the opposition, saying, “Sir, they are talking about conduct. When their supreme leader himself winks, goes and hugs the Prime Minister, and blows a flying kiss, sir, this shows he’s provoking.”

"Sir, my words... if any of my words are not in line with the parliamentary system, then you can remove them,” said Shah amid massive protests from the opposition and “maafi mango (apologise)” slogans.

Shah said the functioning of the House is based on mutual trust and adherence to rules, and the Speaker is a neutral custodian of the House.

“According to the established history of this House, its proceedings are conducted on the basis of mutual trust. The Speaker serves as a neutral custodian, representing both the ruling party and the opposition. Specific rules have been created by this very Lok Sabha to guide how the Speaker should conduct the sessions. This House is not a marketplace; members are expected to speak and participate according to its rules and procedures,” the home minister said.

The voice vote took place even as the opposition members continued shouting slogans.

Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, kept urging opposition MPs to return to their seats so that the motion could be put to vote. When the opposition members did not relent, the chair proceeded to seek the sense of the House, and the resolution was rejected by a voice vote. The House was then adjourned for the day.

The Opposition has only 238 MPs, of whom 99 are from the Congress and the rest from the Samajwadi Party, DMK, Trinamool Congress, and others.

The government has 293 MPs, including 240 from the BJP, 16 from the JDU, 12 from the TDP, and other NDA parties, and enjoys a sufficient majority.