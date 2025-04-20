Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, on Sunday (Apr 20), addressed speculation about a possible reunion between estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, saying that while emotional discussions are happening, there's no formal alliance in place at the moment.

Raut further said that both brothers have been together for years and that their relationship had not been broken.

"There is no alliance (between MNS and Shiv Sena -UBT) as of now, only emotional talks are going on... Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are brothers. We have been together for years. Our relationship has not broken... Both brothers will decide (about the alliance). We have accepted what Uddhav Ji said: for Maharashtra, if we (MNS and Shiv Sena -UBT) need to come together, we will."

Raut further criticised parties claiming to be Maharashtra's well-wishers, accusing them of actually being its enemies. He alleged that these parties broke the Shiv Sena to undermine the state's pride and advocated for severing ties with them.

"Uddhav Ji said that there are a few parties who claim to be well-wishers of Maharashtra, but they are the enemy of Maharashtra. They broke Balasaheb's Shiv Sena to attack the pride of Maharashtra, and with such parties, we shouldn't have any relations, and then only we can be true Maharashtrians, and this is not a condition but the feelings of the people of Maharashtra, and this is what Udhhav ji has said..." the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP further added.

'If the two come together, we will be happy about it,' Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, calling the possible reunion a "good step", welcomed the possibility.

"If the two come together, we will be happy about it. If people settle their differences, it is a good thing. What else can I say about it?" Fadnavis said.

Earlier, the two cousins were sharing a rare, candid moment at the wedding of the son of Mahendra Kalyankar in Andheri, Mumbai.

Why did Raj leave Shiv Sena?

Raj Thackeray left Shiv Sena in November 2005, after which he floated his own political party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), in March 2006.

At the time of his resignation, he had told the media, “I wouldn’t wish a day such as today even on my worst enemy.”

“All I had asked for was respect (from Matoshree, the Bandra residence of Sena chief Bal Thackeray and his son, Uddhav). All I got was insult and humiliation,” he said.

Raj pointed fingers at Uddhav for the Shiv Sena split after Eknath Shinde's defection, saying the latter was to blame for the division.

“What happened? Neither Fadnavis played any role nor Amit Shah. You have to give credit to Uddhav (Thackeray). After all, it did not happen only once,” Raj said in an interview with a local channel.

"Even some people accuse Sanjay Raut and his statements behind the collapse of the government, but that is not so. He comes and gives statements with arrogance. After all, when I left, the reasons were the same,” he said.

"People who were around Uddhav now were the same when I left," Raj said. “Ask Shinde about the reasons. The reasons are the same,” he added.