NIA attaches property of Pak-based terrorist Mushtaq Zargar in India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (March 2) attached the property of Pakistan-based terrorist Mushtaq Zargar in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Zargar is the chief of the Al-Umar Mujahideen terrorist outfit and has been active in Pakistan since his release in December 1999 during the IC-814 hijacking.

Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, also known as Latram, has spent considerable time in Indian prison and was released during IC-814 incident along with Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and Omar Sheikh. He currently lives in Pakistan. He was released in 1999 in exchange for the hostages of the Indian Airlines Flight IC-814 that was hijacked from Kathmandu in the neighbouring nation of Nepal.

“In a major offensive against terrorists operating from Pakistan soil, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the Srinagar based property of Mushtaq Zargar @ Latram, the founder and chief commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen, who was released along with Masood Azhar, the notorious Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, in exchange for passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight 814 (IC-814) at Kandahar in 1999. Zargar was also involved in the kidnapping of former union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed, in 1989,” said the NIA.

According to the agency, Zargar’s "two-marla house (Khasra No. 182) at Ganai Mohalla, Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Srinagar," has been attached under anti-terror law UAPA. The procedure was carried out by a team of the probe agency along with representatives of district administration and local police.

“Zargar is a ‘Designated Individual Terrorist’ under the UAPA, and has been operating from Pakistan ever since his release and has been funding terror activities in the valley,” the central agency said.

According to an official statement, Zargar was earlier associated with Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front and was responsible for several terror attacks in J&K. He has also been involved in other heinous crimes, including murders. He also maintained association with other terror outfits such as Al-Qaeda and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Zargar was designated a terrorist by the union government under the Fourth Schedule of UAPA. He was arrested was on May 15, 1992, and was released from jail on December 31, 1999.

