Never ending: Mysterious monolith appears in Mumbai

The saga of the mysterious has continued in 2021 too, and this time it has been spotted in a park of India's Mumbai city. As per locals, the mysterious monolith appeared in the Jogger's Park in Bandra, Mumbai.

The images were shared by Bandra Municipal Councillor, Asif Zakaria, on the social media platform Twitter.

"It's here! Mysterious #monolith appeared in #Mumbai!," he tweeted. "Check it out at Joggers Park Bandra! It has numbers on side of it let’s try & figure out what they mean Don’t know how long it will be there but cant wait to get a picture with it!"

Later, when he finally got a chance to visit the mysterious monolith, he once again showed his excitement on Twitter, urging people to go check out the monolith before it disappears like the previous ones.

"Visited the mysterious #Monolith appeared at #JoggersPark , It has created some buzz with residents as they try to figure out what the inscribed numbers mean. Don’t know how long it will be there go check it out!," he tweeted.

While the majority of monoliths have been spotted on the top of a hill or desserts, this is probably the first one that has been placed in a way that it is surrounded by saplings.

This is one of the many monoliths found around the world since the first one was spotted in a desert of Utah.