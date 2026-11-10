/Nepal Embassy in Delhi hosts Deusi-Bhailo celebrations as diaspora marks Tihar

Hundreds of members of Nepal’s community and diaspora gathered at the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi to celebrate Deusi-Bhailo, the traditional folk singing and dancing that forms a central part of the Tihar festival. The event was led by Dr Surendra Thapa, Chargé d’Affaires in India. Speaking to WION, he said around 1,000 members of the Nepal diaspora were present. “The aim is to celebrate Nepali culture,” he noted, adding that “India and Nepal share culture.”

Deusi-Bhailo involves groups of men, women and children going from house to house during Tihar, singing traditional songs, dancing and offering blessings in exchange for gifts such as money, fruit or sel roti, a ring-shaped rice bread. Traditionally, Bhailo is performed by girls and women, often on the night of Laxmi Puja, while Deusi is sung by boys and men on the following nights, though mixed groups now commonly perform both. The practice is linked in folklore to the generosity of King Bali and is observed across Nepal as well as in Nepali communities in India and further afield.

The embassy’s programme continues its annual efforts to keep the tradition alive among Nepalis living in the Indian capital. Participants, many in traditional attire, performed the characteristic call-and-response songs and dances on the embassy grounds.

Also Read: Nepal Embassy in Delhi celebrates Kukur Tihar with garlands and tika for dogs

The gathering comes shortly after the embassy marked Kukur Tihar on 8 November. On that day, the second of the five-day Tihar festival, dogs were honoured with marigold garlands, red tika and special treats in recognition of their loyalty and companionship. Dr Thapa also led those celebrations, which were attended by members of the Nepali community, diplomats and embassy staff.

Tihar, also known as Yamapanchak or Nepal’s festival of lights, runs for five days and includes rituals dedicated to crows, dogs, cows, oxen and siblings, alongside Laxmi Puja and Bhai Tika. It broadly coincides with Diwali celebrations in India, reflecting the deep cultural overlaps between the two neighbours.