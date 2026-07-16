/NEET UG 2026 result declared, 11.21 lakh candidates qualify; check scorecards at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday (July 16) declared the NEET UG 2026 results, hours after releasing the final answer key for the re-examination. A total of 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and other allied courses across the country.

Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check their results on the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG re-examination was conducted on June 21, 2026, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm after the May 3 examination for more than 20 lakh students was cancelled following the alleged paper leak. The examination was held in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi and Urdu, across 5,440 examination centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

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Aryan Gupta and Panshul Banshal emerge as top scorers

Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Banshal of Haryana emerged as the joint toppers in the country's medical entrance examination, each scoring 715 out of 720 marks.

According to the NTA, 19 candidates scored above 700 marks, while 138 secured more than 690 marks. A total of 1,492 candidates scored 650 or above, 10,160 candidates obtained 600 or more marks, and 90,780 candidates secured at least 500 marks.

The NTA advised candidates to rely only on its official websites for counselling-related updates. It also cautioned students against fake admission offers and fraudulent communications seeking money or personal credentials.