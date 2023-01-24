National Girl Child Day 2023 date: Wishes, greetings, history, significance & theme of the day

National Girl Child Day 2023: Every year India observes National Girl Child Day on January 24 to raise awareness about the significance of education, rights, and health for girl children. Started by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008, the day highlights the prevalent gender discrimination in India at several levels. In 2023, the Ministry of Women and Child Development have decided to celebrate National Girl Child Week from January 24 to 30. Today, the authorities have planned various programmes across the nation. Moreover, the government has initiated signature campaigns like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,' plantation drives, awareness camps, and mass oaths for girl child protection. Here's a glimpse into the significance, theme, and history of the day, along with some wishes & greetings.

National Girl Child Day history, significance & theme

In 2008, The Ministry for Women and Child Development proposed to celebrate National Girl Child Day annually on January 24. The objective of the day is to enhance the position of a girl child in society, and create awareness about educational rights for girls.

In 2023, the government of India did not announce any theme for National Girl Child Day. However, in 2019, the theme was 'Empowering Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow'. Similarly, in 2020, it was 'My voice, Our Common Future' and in 2021, it was 'Digital Generation, Our Generation.'

National Girl Child Day wishes & greetings

Wishing your daughters, nieces, and sisters on National Girl Child Day will make them feel equally important and respected in society. You can also send greetings to your family members and co-workers. Here are some wishes for National Girl Child Day.

"If there is no girl child in the family, there is no prosperity, happiness, or glory. Always care for her, love her and respect her. Happy National Girl Child Day."

"On National Girl Child Day, let's take an oath to work towards the growth and safety of the girl child. Warm wishes."

"We must love, safeguard, and respect the girls and women of the country. National Girl Child Day is a reminder to do the same and make this world a better place for them."