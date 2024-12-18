Mumbai, India

In a shocking incident, a naked man entered the women’s compartment of a Mumbai local train on Monday (Dec 16), causing panic among the female passengers.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on the AC local train travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan. According to a Times of India report, the man entered the train at Ghatkopar station.

The presence of the naked man caused a commotion among the women in the compartment. The passengers asked him to leave, but the man refused. Due to the commotion and shouting, the motorman stopped the train. The women then called the ticket collector on the train, who was in the adjoining coach. The man was then forced to leave at the next station.

The incident was caught on camera and has been circulating widely on social media, where women can be seen shouting at the naked man, telling him to deboard the train. The man can be seen standing near the doorway as he refuses to leave. The footage also captures railway personnel pushing the man out of the train.

Social media reacts to viral video

However, social media users had a different opinion about the incident. Many users noted that the man could be suffering from a mental illness and should have received help.

“Not good! The person was mentally challenged and required medical help instead of pushing him out of the train,” a user wrote.

Another user said, “Insensitive TC and ignorant women. Obviously, he is not doing it purposely - he is mentally challenged.”

Some users questioned how he was able to board the train after coming through the station, raising safety concerns.

Following the incident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said that the man was mentally unwell and boarded the train mistakenly. He was provided clothes and escorted out of the station premises.

(With inputs from agencies)