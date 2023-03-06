Nagpur teen delivers baby after watching YouTube tutorials, kills newborn

A 15-year-old who was allegedly sexually exploited gave birth to a girl at her home in Nagpur, Maharashtra, after watching several YouTube tutorials on childbirth. She killed the newborn after birth according to PTI reports.

The teenager, who lives in the Ambazari neighbourhood, came up with the concept of home birth and began watching YouTube tutorials in order to discreetly deliver the baby at home.

"She hid her baby bump from her mother by telling her that she was having some health issues," officials said.

"On March 2, she gave birth to a girl at her home and immediately strangled the newborn to death. She hid the body in a box in her home," officials added.

The minor allegedly strangled the crying baby with a belt until she stopped crying since neighbours would have been alerted by her cries. The infant was then placed in a bag and kept on the terrace, as per TOI reports.

When the girl's mother returned home, she questioned her about her health condition. "The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, following which she was taken to a hospital. The body of the newborn was sent for postmortem," officials said.

The minor allegedly befriended a man she met online. She had once been taken to a friend's house by the man, where he had forced himself on her after making her drink alcohol, as per TOI.

Police are still trying to trace the man, according to senior inspector Gajanan Kalyankar of the Ambazari police station.

“Police are still unsure about many questions in the case. We have a preliminary version of the minor and her mother, but a detailed inquiry is required,” said Kalyankar.

The police have reported a rape offence and a case of accidental death of the newborn. They are awaiting the results of the post-mortem to determine if the child was stillborn or killed after delivery.

(With inputs from agencies)