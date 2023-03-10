Nagpur police prohibit beggars from gathering at traffic signals, footpaths

The Nagpur police on March 8 issued an order prohibiting beggars from gathering at places like traffic junctions, footpaths, traffic islands and dividers in the city amid rising complaints of harassment of motorists and pedestrians.

The order was issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which bans the gathering of four or more people in a particular area.

As per the order issued by Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, the restrictions will be effective from March 9 till April 30 "unless withdrawn earlier by the issuing authority".

Apart from the inconvenience faced by vehicle users and walkers, there were also complaints of beggars obstructing the smooth flow of traffic and causing public nuisance, said officials.

Objections, if any, in respect of this order may be emailed to cp.nagpur@mahapolice.gov.in or submitted at the Police Bhavan, Civil Lines, Nagpur, said the department.

Objections shall be duly considered, and necessary modifications, if required, shall be made, said the order.

