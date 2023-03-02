Nagaland Election Results 2023: CHECK full list of constituency-wise winners from BJP-NDPP, Congress & NPF
Story highlights
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Winners List: Election Commission of India has declared the results for Nagaland Assembly. Check the list of winners for Nagaland Elections 2023, their respective constituencies, and political parties.
The Election Commission of India has declared the results for Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023, along with the two northeastern states of Meghalaya and Tripura. ECI has announced the winning candidates for 59 out of 60 seats in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. The elections happened in Nagaland on February 27, 2023, after months of rigorous campaigns by national and regional political parties. ECI also conducted repolling in four polling stations of Nagaland, including Zunheboto, Sanis, Tizit, and Thonokyu constituencies.
The exit poll results predicted that National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) might win in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The NDPP contested for 40 seats, and BJP contested for 20 seats in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. Moreover, the Congress and the Naga People's Front contested for 23 and 22 seats, respectively. The voter participation in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 was 83 per cent of the total voters. The incumbent chief minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, contested for the fifth time in the Nagaland Assembly Elections. Around 13 lakh voters participated in the polls on February 27.
Nagaland Assembly Elections Results 2023
The vote counting for the Nagaland Assembly Elections Results 2023 started on March 2, 2023, at 8 AM. The Election Commission of India has declared the Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023 for 59 out of 60 seats.
|Nagaland Result Status
|Party
|Won
|Leading
|Total
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|1
|7
|8
|Independent
|0
|2
|2
|Janata Dal (United)
|0
|1
|1
|Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas)
|0
|3
|3
|National People's Party
|0
|1
|1
|Nationalist Congress Party
|0
|4
|4
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|0
|17
|17
|Republican Party of India (Athawale)
|0
|2
|2
|Total
|1
|37
|38
Nagaland Assembly Elections Results 2023: List of Winners
Here's the full list of the winning candidates of the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023, their constituencies and political parties. The following candidates will form the 14th Legislative Assembly of Nagaland.
|Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Status
|Aboi
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Aghunato
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Akuluto
|Kazheto Kinimi
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Unopposed Winner
|Alongtaki
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Angetyongpang
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Aonglenden
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Arkakong
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Atoizu
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Bhandari
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Chazouba
|Loading
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Chizami
|Loading
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Dimapur-I
|Loading
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Dimapur-II
|Loading
|National Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Dimapur-III
|Loading
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Ghaspani-I
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Ghaspani-II
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Impur
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Jangpetkong
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Kohima Town
|Loading
|National People's Party
|Result in Progress
|Koridang
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Longkhim Chare
|Loading
|Nationalist Congress Party
|Result in Progress
|Longleng
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Meluri
|Loading
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Moka
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Mokokchung Town
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Mon Town
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Mongoya
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Noklak
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Noksen
|Loading
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Northern Angami-I
|Loading
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Northern Angami-II
|Loading
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Peren
|Loading
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Pfutsero
|Loading
|Independent
|Result in Progress
|Phek
|Loading
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Phomching
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Pughoboto
|Loading
|Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas)
|Result in Progress
|Pungro Kiphire
|Loading
|Republican Party of India (Athawale)
|Result in Progress
|Sanis
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Satakha
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Seyochung Sitimi
|Loading
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Shamator Chessore
|Loading
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Southern Angami-I
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Southern Angami-II
|Loading
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Suruhuto
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Tamlu
|Loading
|Independent
|Result in Progress
|Tapi
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Tehok
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Tenning
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Thonoknyu
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Tizit
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Tobu
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Tseminyu
|Loading
|Janata Dal (United)
|Result in Progress
|Tuensang Sadar-I
|Loading
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Tuensang Sadar-II
|Loading
|Republican Party of India (Athawale)
|Result in Progress
|Tuli
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Tyui
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Wakching
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Western Angami
|Loading
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
|Wokha
|Loading
|Nationalist Congress Party
|Result in Progress
|Zunheboto
|Loading
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Result in Progress
(This is a live updating copy)