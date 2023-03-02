ugc_banner

Nagaland Election Results 2023: CHECK full list of constituency-wise winners from BJP-NDPP, Congress & NPF

New DelhiUpdated: Mar 02, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

ECI has announced the winning candidates for 59 out of 60 seats in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. The elections happened in Nagaland on February 27, 2023, after months of rigorous campaigns by national and regional political parties. Photograph:(Others)

Story highlights

Nagaland Election Results 2023 Winners List: Election Commission of India has declared the results for Nagaland Assembly. Check the list of winners for Nagaland Elections 2023, their respective constituencies, and political parties. 

The Election Commission of India has declared the results for Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023, along with the two northeastern states of Meghalaya and Tripura. ECI has announced the winning candidates for 59 out of 60 seats in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. The elections happened in Nagaland on February 27, 2023, after months of rigorous campaigns by national and regional political parties. ECI also conducted repolling in four polling stations of Nagaland, including Zunheboto, Sanis, Tizit, and Thonokyu constituencies.

The exit poll results predicted that National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) might win in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The NDPP contested for 40 seats, and BJP contested for 20 seats in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. Moreover, the Congress and the Naga People's Front contested for 23 and 22 seats, respectively. The voter participation in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 was 83 per cent of the total voters. The incumbent chief minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, contested for the fifth time in the Nagaland Assembly Elections. Around 13 lakh voters participated in the polls on February 27.

Nagaland Assembly Elections Results 2023

The vote counting for the Nagaland Assembly Elections Results 2023 started on March 2, 2023, at 8 AM. The Election Commission of India has declared the Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023 for 59 out of 60 seats.

Nagaland Result Status
Party Won Leading Total
Bharatiya Janata Party 1 7 8
Independent 0 2 2
Janata Dal (United) 0 1 1
Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) 0 3 3
National People's Party 0 1 1
Nationalist Congress Party 0 4 4
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 0 17 17
Republican Party of India (Athawale) 0 2 2
Total 1 37 38

Nagaland Assembly Elections Results 2023: List of Winners

Here's the full list of the winning candidates of the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023, their constituencies and political parties. The following candidates will form the 14th Legislative Assembly of Nagaland.

Constituency Winner Party Status
Aboi Loading   Result in Progress
Aghunato Loading   Result in Progress
Akuluto Kazheto Kinimi Bharatiya Janata Party Unopposed Winner
Alongtaki Loading   Result in Progress
Angetyongpang Loading   Result in Progress
Aonglenden Loading   Result in Progress
Arkakong Loading   Result in Progress
Atoizu Loading   Result in Progress
Bhandari Loading   Result in Progress
Chazouba Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party  Result in Progress
Chizami Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Dimapur-I Loading Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Dimapur-II Loading National Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Dimapur-III Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Ghaspani-I Loading   Result in Progress
Ghaspani-II Loading   Result in Progress
Impur Loading   Result in Progress
Jangpetkong Loading   Result in Progress
Kohima Town Loading  National People's Party Result in Progress
Koridang Loading   Result in Progress
Longkhim Chare Loading  Nationalist Congress Party  Result in Progress
Longleng Loading   Result in Progress
Meluri Loading  Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Moka Loading   Result in Progress
Mokokchung Town Loading   Result in Progress
Mon Town Loading   Result in Progress
Mongoya Loading   Result in Progress
Noklak Loading   Result in Progress
Noksen Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party  Result in Progress
Northern Angami-I Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party  Result in Progress
Northern Angami-II Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party  Result in Progress
Peren Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party  Result in Progress
Pfutsero Loading Independent Result in Progress
Phek Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party  Result in Progress
Phomching Loading   Result in Progress
Pughoboto Loading  Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) Result in Progress
Pungro Kiphire Loading  Republican Party of India (Athawale)  Result in Progress
Sanis Loading   Result in Progress
Satakha Loading   Result in Progress
Seyochung Sitimi Loading Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Shamator Chessore Loading  Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress
Southern Angami-I Loading   Result in Progress
Southern Angami-II Loading Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Suruhuto Loading   Result in Progress
Tamlu Loading  Independent Result in Progress
Tapi Loading   Result in Progress
Tehok Loading   Result in Progress
Tenning Loading   Result in Progress
Thonoknyu Loading   Result in Progress
Tizit Loading   Result in Progress
Tobu Loading   Result in Progress
Tseminyu Loading Janata Dal (United) Result in Progress
Tuensang Sadar-I Loading Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Tuensang Sadar-II Loading Republican Party of India (Athawale) Result in Progress
Tuli Loading   Result in Progress
Tyui Loading   Result in Progress
Wakching Loading   Result in Progress
Western Angami Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party  Result in Progress
Wokha Loading Nationalist Congress Party Result in Progress
Zunheboto Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress

(This is a live updating copy)

