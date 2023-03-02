Nagaland Election Results 2023: CHECK full list of constituency-wise winners from BJP-NDPP, Congress & NPF

The Election Commission of India has declared the results for Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023, along with the two northeastern states of Meghalaya and Tripura. ECI has announced the winning candidates for 59 out of 60 seats in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. The elections happened in Nagaland on February 27, 2023, after months of rigorous campaigns by national and regional political parties. ECI also conducted repolling in four polling stations of Nagaland, including Zunheboto, Sanis, Tizit, and Thonokyu constituencies.

The exit poll results predicted that National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) might win in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The NDPP contested for 40 seats, and BJP contested for 20 seats in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. Moreover, the Congress and the Naga People's Front contested for 23 and 22 seats, respectively. The voter participation in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 was 83 per cent of the total voters. The incumbent chief minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, contested for the fifth time in the Nagaland Assembly Elections. Around 13 lakh voters participated in the polls on February 27.

Nagaland Assembly Elections Results 2023

The vote counting for the Nagaland Assembly Elections Results 2023 started on March 2, 2023, at 8 AM. The Election Commission of India has declared the Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023 for 59 out of 60 seats.

Nagaland Result Status Party Won Leading Total Bharatiya Janata Party 1 7 8 Independent 0 2 2 Janata Dal (United) 0 1 1 Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) 0 3 3 National People's Party 0 1 1 Nationalist Congress Party 0 4 4 Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 0 17 17 Republican Party of India (Athawale) 0 2 2 Total 1 37 38

Nagaland Assembly Elections Results 2023: List of Winners

Here's the full list of the winning candidates of the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023, their constituencies and political parties. The following candidates will form the 14th Legislative Assembly of Nagaland.

Constituency Winner Party Status Aboi Loading Result in Progress Aghunato Loading Result in Progress Akuluto Kazheto Kinimi Bharatiya Janata Party Unopposed Winner Alongtaki Loading Result in Progress Angetyongpang Loading Result in Progress Aonglenden Loading Result in Progress Arkakong Loading Result in Progress Atoizu Loading Result in Progress Bhandari Loading Result in Progress Chazouba Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress Chizami Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress Dimapur-I Loading Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Dimapur-II Loading National Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress Dimapur-III Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress Ghaspani-I Loading Result in Progress Ghaspani-II Loading Result in Progress Impur Loading Result in Progress Jangpetkong Loading Result in Progress Kohima Town Loading National People's Party Result in Progress Koridang Loading Result in Progress Longkhim Chare Loading Nationalist Congress Party Result in Progress Longleng Loading Result in Progress Meluri Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress Moka Loading Result in Progress Mokokchung Town Loading Result in Progress Mon Town Loading Result in Progress Mongoya Loading Result in Progress Noklak Loading Result in Progress Noksen Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress Northern Angami-I Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress Northern Angami-II Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress Peren Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress Pfutsero Loading Independent Result in Progress Phek Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress Phomching Loading Result in Progress Pughoboto Loading Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) Result in Progress Pungro Kiphire Loading Republican Party of India (Athawale) Result in Progress Sanis Loading Result in Progress Satakha Loading Result in Progress Seyochung Sitimi Loading Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Shamator Chessore Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress Southern Angami-I Loading Result in Progress Southern Angami-II Loading Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Suruhuto Loading Result in Progress Tamlu Loading Independent Result in Progress Tapi Loading Result in Progress Tehok Loading Result in Progress Tenning Loading Result in Progress Thonoknyu Loading Result in Progress Tizit Loading Result in Progress Tobu Loading Result in Progress Tseminyu Loading Janata Dal (United) Result in Progress Tuensang Sadar-I Loading Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Tuensang Sadar-II Loading Republican Party of India (Athawale) Result in Progress Tuli Loading Result in Progress Tyui Loading Result in Progress Wakching Loading Result in Progress Western Angami Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress Wokha Loading Nationalist Congress Party Result in Progress Zunheboto Loading Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Result in Progress