'My daughter made her husband PM': Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law on his success

Sudha Murty, the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, claimed that her daughter Akshata Murty "made her husband a Prime Minister."

It has been noted previously how quickly Rishi Sunak rose to power, but according to his mother-in-law, her daughter is responsible for it.

In a video being circulated on social media, his mother-in-law Sudha Murty asserts that Rishi Sunak became the UK's youngest prime minister because of her daughter, reported ANI.

In the video, Murty can be heard saying: "I made my husband a businessman. My daughter made her husband Prime Minister of the UK."

"The reason is the glory of the wife. See how a wife can change a husband. But I could not change my husband. I made my husband a businessman, and my daughter made her husband a Prime Minister," said Sudha Murty in an Instagram post.



In 2009, Rishi Sunak married Akshata Murty, and in the ensuing years, the now UK Prime Minister quickly rose to prominence.

Akshata Murty, the daughter of one of the richest billionaires in the world, is a strong woman with a personal fortune believed to be worth over £730 million. Her parents are from India and have a billion-dollar tech company named Infosys.

Sunak, a 42-year-old MP who became prime minister in just seven years, is the youngest prime minister of the UK in the history of the nation.

Akshata Murthy's Murty describes how her daughter has impacted the prime minister's life in various ways, including his diet, in the video.

She claims that the Murthy family has long observed a custom of fasting every Thursday.

"Yes, what should be started on Thursday, they started Infosys on Thursday, not only that! Not only that, but our son-in-law, who married our daughter, has been in England for 150 years from their ancestor's time, but they are very religious. After getting married, he asked why you start anything on Thursday. They said that we will go to Raghavendra Swami. He fasts every Thursday after just saying good day. Our son-in-law's mother fasts every Monday but our son-in-law fasts on Thursdays," she said.

Due to the fact that Rishi Sunak's father-in-law is a billionaire, doubts have been raised about whether he has disclosed every aspect of his family's financial interests. This has led to recurrent scrutiny of Rishi Sunak and his wife over the previous four years.

