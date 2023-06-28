Muslim law board to present its views by July first week after PM Modi bats for Uniform Civil Code

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board— a non-governmental organisation in India that represents the interests of Muslims in matters of personal law—held a late night emergency meeting hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi batted for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

In the virtual meeting, the AIMPLB president Saifullah Rehmani; Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, chairman of Islamic Centre of India and member of AIMPLB; and other members decided to express their views on the UCC to the Law Commission.

It is learnt that the Islamic Board is opposed to the UCC and is chalking out a strategy to counter the proposed move.

Talking to PTI on Wednesday, Mahli did not divulge details of the meeting, but said that July 14 is the last day for filing of objections and "we have got down to discussing the matter".

"Our stand is that UCC is against the spirit of the Constitution and we will oppose it strongly," the AIMPLB member underlined.

"India is a country where many religions and cultures are followed. So, the UCC is not only going to affect the Muslims, but also the Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Jews, Parsis and other minuscule minorities," he added.

The Law Commission had sought views from all the stakeholders, including recognised religious institutions, to initiate a fresh consultation process on the UCC. What did Modi say? Addressing workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the election-bound Madhya Pradesh state’s Bhopal city on Tuesday, Modi said that it was high time that serious discussions around the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) begins.

With UCC, the government aims to bring a single personal law for all citizens irrespective of religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. “Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (opposition) people are playing vote bank politics,” he said.

"I feel we should study this subject. I feel those who support triple talaq are doing vote bank politics of appeasement,” Modi said, setting the tone for the upcoming elections in the state and the impending general elections in 2024. What is AIMPLB? The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is a non-governmental organisation that represents the interests of Muslims in matters of personal law. It was formed in 1973 with the objective of protecting and promoting the application of Islamic personal law among Muslims in India.