India: Woman swept away by wave at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai; 'I tried my best to save her,' says spouse

A 32-year-old woman was swept away by a giant wave at the Bandra Bandstand in India's financial capital Mumbai last Sunday (July 9) during a family outing, according to media reports. A report by Mid-Day said the victim was identified as Jyoti Sonar and she was at the Bandra Bandstand with her husband Mukesh and their three children. Jyoti and Mukesh had ventured onto a rock to be photographed against the scenic backdrop.

However, Jyoti was swept away by the wave. Bystanders who saw the unfortunate incident unfold called the police who rushed to the spot along with fire brigade officials. The Mid-Day report said that Jyoti's body was recovered late Sunday. She was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. I tried my best to save her: Spouse Speaking to the publication, Mukesh Sonar, a resident of Gautam Nagar, Rabale, said he tried his best to save his wife. "When the fourth wave hit us from behind, I lost my balance and we both slipped. A bystander held me by the leg while I grabbed my wife’s saree, but she could not be saved,” Mukesh said.

“Though my grip was tight, she slipped out of her saree and got dragged into the sea in front of my eyes. My kids were right there. They screamed for help but there was little that anyone could do. I don’t know how they will overcome this trauma,” he added.

Mukesh further said he, Jyoti and their three children - a daughter and two sons - would picnic once a fortnight. Last Sunday, the family initially decided to visit Juhu Chowpatty. However, entry to the beach was restricted because of high tide and the family decided to alter their plan and head for Bandra.

As they reached the location, the family ventured towards the sea to click photographs.

“Jyoti followed me into the sea and we began enjoying the feel of the water splashing on our clothes. The kids were also trying to move towards us but we restricted them since the sea was rough," Mukesh told the publication.

Mukesh said he and Jyoti sat on a rock and their children, who were at a distance, started clicking photographs. “If I had even a little idea that this could prove so fatal, I would have never gone near the water. I am paranoid about the water now," the man said and added he would never venture into the sea and would also forbid his children from doing so.



