Mumbai weather update: AQI records ‘satisfactory’ after unseasonal rains lash city

It's a relief for India's Mumbai as it finally records "satisfactory" air quality on Tuesday (March 21) after experiencing unseasonal rains. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Mumbai's AQI at 11:55 am was 86. The city earlier had been recording "poor" and "very poor" air-quality index (AQI) for the last few days.

The SAFAR dashboard showed Worli's AQI at 66, Andheri's at 61, and Mazgaon's and Malad's AQI at 80 and 75 respectively. However, no change was reflected in Colaba's AQI, which remained at 139.

As per weather experts, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered to be 'GOOD,' 51-100 is 'SATISFACTORY' and 'MODERATE' is if it's between 101-200.

On the other hand, AQI between 201 and 300 is considered to be 'POOR,' 301-400 'VERY POOR' and 'SEVERE' if it's between 401 and 500.

It's very unusual for Mumbai to witness rains in the month of March. The Indian Meteorological Department, the westerly wind and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea might be the reason behind this weather change.

Unseasonal heavy rains slashed the city on Tuesday morning, bringing the temperature down. According to Mid.day satellite cities like Thane, Mira-Bhayander and Vasai Virar too experienced heavy rains on Monday (March 20).

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said some parts of Mumbai received 20-25 mm of rain early morning between 7 and 8 am on Tuesday. It added that Mondavi fire station and Byculla fire stations reported 28 mm and 23 mm rainfall respectively.