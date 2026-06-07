/Mumbai concert tragedy: 28-year-old man dies after falling ill during live music event at Worli Dome

A 28-year-old man died after reportedly falling ill during a live music concert at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai's Worli area, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The deceased has been identified as Vrishabh Mahendra Gangurde.According to police officials, Gangurde had attended the concert with a female friend when both allegedly began experiencing health complications during the event.

The two were immediately taken for medical assistance. While doctors managed to stabilise the woman, Gangurde was declared dead. Following the incident, Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. Authorities have stated that the exact cause of death remains unclear and will be determined only after post-mortem and forensic examination reports are received.

Police Probe Underway

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Preliminary inquiries suggest that the deceased may have consumed alcohol before or during the event. However, investigators have not ruled out other possibilities, including the involvement of prohibited substances or an underlying medical condition.

Police officials are currently recording statements from the victim's friends, event organisers, venue staff and witnesses who were present at the concert. CCTV footage from the venue is also being examined as part of the investigation.

Investigators are expected to rely heavily on forensic evidence and toxicology reports to establish the sequence of events leading up to Gangurde's death.

Spotlight Back On Event Safety

The incident has renewed concerns about safety measures at large entertainment events in Mumbai. Questions are likely to be raised regarding crowd management, availability of medical assistance, monitoring of alcohol consumption and emergency response protocols at concert venues.

The tragedy comes weeks after the high-profile drug overdose deaths case linked to a music event at Mumbai's NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon. In that case, two MBA students died after allegedly consuming ecstasy (MDMA), leading to multiple arrests and a wider investigation into a suspected drug supply network operating around music festivals and concerts.

While police have not indicated any connection between the two incidents, the latest death is expected to intensify scrutiny of nightlife events and music concerts in the city.

Awaiting Forensic Reports