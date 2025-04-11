Bengaluru city court finds mother guilty of murdering her only daughter after she lied about her exam results. 59-year-old Bhimaneni Padmini Rani stabbed her 17-year-old daughter (Sahiti) with kitchen knives as the minor falsely claimed she secured 95%. With lifetime imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of $580.

Public Prosecutor Bhaskar, while speaking to news outlet Times Of India, said, "Sahiti lied to her mother, saying she scored 95% in her II PU final exams. But on April 28, Sahiti told Rani that she had failed in one subject. Sahiti also blamed her mother for the failure, saying she never supported her. An upset Rani called Sahiti's close friend, who revealed that the girl had actually failed in four subjects. A furious Rani questioned Sahiti about the reason behind her poor performance. Sahiti replied in a rude manner."

The mother said she was extremely attached to her daughter. In her statement to the police, she said, "Sahiti was born 16 years after our marriage. My attachment to her grew more after my husband's demise in 2020. But she did not show the same affection. I underwent knee replacement surgery, and at that time, she never treated me with care or love. Still, believing that she would change in the future, I loved her."

She added, "I had boasted to my brothers and other relatives that Sahiti scored 95% and was all set to fly abroad for higher studies. If they come to know the reality, I would have to face humiliation. So, I decided that it is better to die."

As mentioned in the chargesheet, she attacked her daughter with a small knife. "But it bent. I went back to the kitchen, collected two more knives, including the one used to cut chicken. Using them, I stabbed her all over the body. Then, I tried to end life by cutting my hand. I stabbed my hand, and it hurt. That's when I called staff from my husband's office. They shifted me to the hospital."

The mother had planned to kill her daughter and then end her life to avoid humiliation from extended family.