The Indian Consulate in Melbourne, Australia was vandalised on Thursday, once again becoming a target, and graffiti was discovered at the front entrance of the premises, officials confirmed on Friday (April 11).

The diplomatic office located at 344 St Kilda Road was attacked by some miscreants in early hours of April 10, around 1 am. Victoria Police confirmed to The Australia Today that officers attended the site on the morning of April 10 following reports of graffiti on the building.

“Officers believe the front entry of the building was graffitied overnight, sometime between Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 April. An investigation into the damage remains ongoing," a police spokesperson said.

Indian High Commission in Australia reacted to the vandalism, saying that the incident has been raised with Australian authorities, further asserting that necessary steps are being taken to ensure security of Indian diplomats.

"The incident of defacing at the premises of the Consulate General of India in Melbourne by miscreants has been raised with Australian authorities. All necessary steps are being taken to ensure safety and security of Indian diplomatic and consular premises and personnel in the country. @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @cgimelbourne," the Indian High Commission said in a post on X.

The consulate officials have not released any official statement yet, however, according to the sources, the matter has been raised with top Victorian officials and the Indian High Commission in Canberra.

The community leaders said that repeated attacks on places of religious and cultural significance are deeply distressing and undermine social cohesion in Australia’s most multicultural state, Australia Today reported.

“It’s not just graffiti — it’s a message of intimidation aimed at our community," a local Indian-Australian organised said.

The incident has again raised concerns within the Indian-Australia community, triggering frustration over a growing pattern of targeted incidents involving Hindu temples and Indian government premises across Melbourne.

Indian Consulate General has previously faced similar provocations, with slogans defacing the premises in past years.

Moreover, the police have not confirmed whether any suspects have been identified, nor whether security footage has been reviewed.

They have also urged people to help if they have any related information.

“Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au," the police spokesperson added.

Victoria Police and the State Government have pledged to crack down on hate-based crimes and vandalism, particularly those targeting faith-based institutions.

(With inputs from agencies)