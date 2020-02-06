Morning News Brief: Trump impeachment, coronavirus death toll rises and lots more

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

US President Donald Trump acquitted of impeachment charges in Republican-majority Senate

After months of back-and-forth, United States President Donald Trump was recently acquitted of all charges. Earlier, Trump was impeached in the House, but this trajectory failed to hold its ground in the Senate, where the majority is Republicans, who voted to protect him.

Coronavirus: Death toll climbs to over 560 in China; 10 more infected on Japan ship

The death toll in the coronavirus rose to at least 560 with the number of infections surging to 28,000 in China as officials in Wuhan said they faced a shortage of hospital beds and equipment to treat the patients.

India fined for slow over-rate for third successive time

The Indian team have been fined 80 per cent of match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first One Day International on Wednesday in Hamilton.

Christian Bale to play villain in next MCU film 'Thor: Love and Thunder'?

We are excited to see Christian Bale in an MCU film and have been thinking of all possible roles that the brilliant actor can take up.

WATCH | Gravitas: Sri Lanka drops Tamil version of national anthem