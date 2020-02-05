Christian Bale to play villain in next MCU film 'Thor: Love and Thunder'?

We are excited to see Christian Bale in an MCU film and have been thinking of all possible roles that the brilliant actor can take up.

According to a website called Illuminerdi, Christian Bale will play an intergalactic villain in the next MCU film. Wouldn’t that just be awesome and so different for Bale, who has recently been seen in serious and dark roles? This will be a major break from all the roles we usually associate him with.

The next MCU film will be ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and will star some eminent Hollywood actors. Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster to double up as the first female Thor while Taika Waititi will helm the project.

Thor will obviously be Chris Hemsworth.