India Union Budget 2025-26 LIVE | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents 'Bahi Khata' to President Droupadi Murmu

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget for 2025-26 on Saturday (Feb 1), a day after the unveiling of the Economic Survey.

'Retire, resign or be fired': FBI agents who investigated Trump under the sword amid reports of mass firings

Dozens of FBI agents and supervisors involved in now-dropped criminal investigations into President Donald Trump are facing termination, suggest reports on Friday (Jan 31). Quoting sources, US media publications, including CNN and NBC News, indicated that a sweeping purge is targeting senior FBI officials and field office heads.

Trump hints he and Putin could soon take 'decisive steps' to end Ukraine conflict

US President Donald Trump revealed on Friday (Jan 31) that his administration has engaged in “very serious” discussions with Russia regarding its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Small plane crashes in Philadelphia, homes lit on fire

A small medical transport plane carrying six people crashed into a densely populated neighbourhood in northeast Philadelphia on Friday (Jan 31) evening, setting homes and vehicles ablaze.

Watch: Delhi assembly elections: Denied tickets by ruling party, 7 AAP MLAs resign from party