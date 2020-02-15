Morning News Brief: Beijing quarantines returning residents, why US killed Soleimani, and more!

White House memo says strike on Iranian commander responded to past attacks

The House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee released the memo a day after the U.S. Senate, in a rebuke to Trump, passed legislation with rare bipartisan support to limit the president’s ability to wage war against Iran.

Beijing quarantines returning residents as China struggles to pick up economy

“From now on, all those who have returned to Beijing should stay at home or submit to group observation for 14 days after arriving,” read the notice from Beijing’s virus prevention working group cited by the Beijing Daily.

Amazon, Flipkart challenge new Indian tax on online sellers

The online retail industry is braced for a possible 1% tax on each sale made by sellers on their platforms from April if the proposal is approved by parliament next month.

UEFA bans Manchester City from European competition for two seasons

The top four teams in the Premier League qualify for the Champions League and City are currently second -- should the ban stand then the fifth-placed team would take their spot.