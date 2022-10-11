Moonlighting is an 'ethical issue' and against the company’s core values, says TCS

Moonlighting is becoming a prominent issue in India's IT industry. Now Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has spoken on the matter, saying that moonlighting is an ethical issue and against the company’s core values as well as culture. However, TCS has so far not taken any action against employees working a side job, it added.

Chief Human Resources Officer Milind Lakkad said TCS’s stand on moonlighting has been communicated to all the employees. Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan added that every employee's contract clearly states that they aren't allowed to work for any other organisation.

Earlier, Infosys and Wipro had come out strongly against the practice of employees taking up a second job. While Infosys sent a strongly-worded mail to all employees, Wipro fired around 300 people for moonlighting. Wipro’s executive chairman Rishad Premji had called it “plain and simple cheating”.

Lakkad also shared that TCS's attrition rate has worsened for the September quarter and it doesn't expect it to come down significantly anytime soon.

“We believe our quarterly annualized attrition has peaked in Q2 and should see it taper down from this point, while compensation expectations of experienced professionals moderate,” Lakkad said.

(With inputs from agencies)