Monkeypox reaches India: First confirmed case reported in Kerala

In India's southern state of Kerala, a man who recently returned from the UAE tested positive for monkeypox, according to state Health Minister Veena George. On July 12, he arrived at the airport in Thiruvananthapuram, and according to her, he is "very stable, with all vitals normal." To help the state, the federal government has dispatched a team that includes specialists from the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

"The primary contacts are identified - his father, mother, taxi driver, auto driver, and 11 passengers of the same flight who were in adjacent seats," the health ministry said as quoted by ANI.

"In view of report of confirmation of a case of Monkeypox disease from Kollam district, Kerala, it has been decided to depute the following multi-disciplinary Central Team to support State Goverment of Kerala in investigating the outbreak and institute requisite public health measures" an official statement read.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that an emergency conference would be held the following week to determine whether monkeypox needs to be declared a worldwide emergency. The organisation stated last month that the outbreak did not yet warrant the designation but added that it will examine matters including the potential for monkeypox to infect more vulnerable groups, such as children, and whether the virus is causing more severe sickness.

What signs indicate a monkeypox viral infection?

An uncommon viral infection, monkeypox rarely spreads between people. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) stated that most people recover within a few weeks because the illness is often minor and self-limiting. But in certain people, serious sickness can happen.Muscle aches, backaches, headaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and tiredness are a few of the more typical symptoms.



