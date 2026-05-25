/'Modi govt fears youth, Gen Z': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over CBSE OSM controversy

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday (May 25) accused the Modi government of ignoring complaints raised by students over alleged discrepancies in the CBSE board examination evaluation process and targeting those demanding accountability.

The Congress leader claimed that several students had flagged issues related to answer sheet evaluation, but their concerns were allegedly not addressed by the authorities, adding that a student who sought correction in his evaluated answer sheet was abused online and branded “anti-national” by supporters of the ruling party.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “The Modi-Shah duo has turned yet another institution into a symbol of rigging. For the first time in decades, such serious questions have been raised about the CBSE board exams. 18.5 lakh children took the exam--and for a week now, complaints of OSM, wrong marking, and evaluation glitches have gone unheard, while the Education Minister clings to his chair. A 17-year-old boy, whose answer sheet was wrongly evaluated, turned to social media in hope of justice.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“But instead of help, he got abuse--BJP's IT cell branded him an "Anti-National," called him a "Soros agent," a part of the "Deep State."A 17-year-old boy raises his voice for his future, and the BJP turns him into a traitor. The truth is--Modi government fears the youth and Gen Z, because they are now asking questions. And anyone who asks questions, this government defames, intimidates, and crushes. But listen up, Mr Modi--this very youth, this Gen-Z, will shatter your arrogance,” the post read.

CBSE extends deadline amid backlash over evaluation process

The remarks came amid criticism and anxiety among students over the newly introduced OSM (On-Screen Marking) digital evaluation system implemented by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Data from previous years showed that the Class 12 pass percentage had consistently increased over the last few years. In 2023, 14,50,174 students cleared the examination out of 16,60,511 candidates, recording a pass percentage of 87.33. The figure rose to 87.98 per cent in 2024 and further increased to 88.39 per cent in 2025.

However, in 2026, the overall pass percentage declined sharply to 85.20 per cent, coinciding with the introduction of the OSM evaluation system.

Following widespread complaints on social media regarding the digital evaluation process, CBSE on Sunday announced that students who were incorrectly charged extra fees while applying for scanned copies of answer sheets during the post-result process would receive refunds.

Amid continued concerns from students and parents, CBSE also extended the deadline for applying for scanned photocopies of evaluated answer books till midnight of May 25, 2026.