Modi government wants India to be global hub of Electronic manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said "Modi government sincerely want India to be global hub of Electronic manufacturing, India would like to welcome entire eco manufacturing system to India".

Speaking to media, Ministry came out with the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for several Outsourcing and domestic mobile manufacturing companies expressing the government of India's vision on how become global hub of Electronic manufacturing,

Prasad further said "Under the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme, around 22 companies have applied. These companies will produce mobile phone & components in India worth Rs 11.5 lakh crores in the coming 5 yrs out of which products worth Rs 7 lakh crores will be exported.

"These companies will create 3 lakh direct while close to 9 lakh indirect jobs. The benchmark for international companies was to manufacture mobile phones of worth Rs 15,000 or more Prasad said.

He expressed confidence that PLI scheme and other initiatives to promote electronics manufacturing will help in making India a competitive destination for electronics manufacturing and give boost to AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

iPhone maker Apple's contract manufacturers, as well as firms like Samsung, Lava and Dixon have already proposed to produce mobile devices and components of over Rs 11 trillion in the next five years under the government's new scheme to boost electronics manufacturing

Talking about the mobile and Internet users China holds the top rank whereas India holds 5th position.

There has been a lot of debate also circulating in the country about the India's potential to lead the IT manufacturing in the world as well as fullfill the domestic demand at the same time.

Since the India-China conflict has took place, boycott China sentiment has also arisen simultaneously. The Indian government has already banned 58 Chinese App including most famous TikTok citing national security concern.

When the IT minister was questioned if the scheme is against any particular country? Prasad said "This scheme is not against any country, it is only India positive. I do not wish to take the name of any country. We have got proper rules & regulations with regard to our security, bordering countries, all those compliances are important"

India is seeking to woo global companies looking to diversify their manufacturing beyond China since a trade war and pandemic has brought attention on the risks of supply chain.