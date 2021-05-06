MK Stalin’s cabinet to have 33 ministers; his son not included, only 2 women

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister-designate and Dravide Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin will have a 33-member cabinet.

Stalin’s oath-taking will be held at 9 am on Friday in a small ceremony at the Raj Bhavan (Governor’s residence) in Chennai, amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The list of ministers released by the government does not include Chepauk MLA and Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi (who has been at the receiving end of criticism regarding blatant nepotism). It features only two women - Geetha Jeevan and Kayalvizhi Selvaraj.

Earlier in the day, Stalin has urged his partymen and cadre to watch the swearing-in ceremony on television from their homes, given the pandemic surge.

In a statement, he said he had hoped for a swearing-in where he could take oath in the presence of their party cadre that led their party to victory, but now it has become impossible owing to the pandemic.

This is the sixth time that a DMK government will be sworn in to rule Tamil Nadu. DMK founder CN Annadurai was the first leader from the party to be elected chief minister in 1967.

Following the demise of Annadurai in 1969 due to cancer, M Karunanidhi took over the reins of the party and government. He was subsequently elected chief minister five times. MK Stalin will be taking over his father’s legacy and will be serving as chief minister of Tamil Nadu for th first time, in his nearly 50 years of political career.

The list of ministers largely consists of senior DMK leaders, successors of veteran leaders and includes only a few members of the younger generation.

Stalin holds the all-important chief minister post that encompasses Public, General administration, IAS, IPS, Home etc.

He will be assisted by Duraimurugan (water resources minister), KN Nehru (municipal administration minister), K Ponmudi (higher education minister), EV. Velu (public works minister), MA Subramanian (minister for medical and family welfare) and Palanivel Thiagarajan (minister for finance and human resources) among others.