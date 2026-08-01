/MK Stalin asks Vijay to convene all-party meeting on Cauvery water dispute

DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday (August 1, 2026) questioned Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay over whether he intended to call an all-party meeting to address the Cauvery water dispute. Pointing to ongoing developments in Karnataka over the dispute, MK Stalin noted that the neighbouring State had demonstrated political unity on the matter.



“The Karnataka Chief Minister initially invited Vijay for talks but has now asked him not to visit and instead convened an all-party meeting on August 2. This shows that all political parties in Karnataka are united on the Cauvery issue,” he said in a post on X.



Referring back to his earlier advice that negotiations with Karnataka wouldn't benefit Tamil Nadu, Stalin said this was precisely why he had cautioned the Chief Minister against visiting the neighbouring state. “A legal battle is the only way to deal with a State that has consistently denied Tamil Nadu its rightful share of Cauvery water. Karnataka treats Tamil Nadu as a destination only for surplus water. But Vijay appears to have believed that he could secure water by holding talks,” he added.

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MK Stalin stated that Karnataka had requested Vijay not to visit after the Cauvery Water Management Authority directed the State to release water to Tamil Nadu. “We anticipated these developments and therefore urged the Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting. Will he do so now?” Stalin asked.

DK Shivakumar postpones meeting with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

On Thursday, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announced to postpone his meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, stating that the atmosphere was not conducive after the recent developments in the Cauvery water dispute. The decision followed a day after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) backed the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's directive, instructing Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu over the next 15 days.